Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend payment by 25.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

