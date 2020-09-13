Compound (COMP) Price Tops $166.27

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Compound has a market cap of $425.85 million and approximately $145.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $166.27 or 0.01607617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001528 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000585 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

