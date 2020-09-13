CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lifted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,324,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up about 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $221,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $158.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,983. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.40.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

