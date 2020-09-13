CTR COAST MLP &/COM (CEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 24th

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.06. 14,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,686. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

