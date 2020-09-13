CTR COAST MLP &/COM (CEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 24th

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.
Shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.06. 14,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,686. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.
CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile
