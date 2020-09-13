CUTcoin Trading Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $2.53 million and $14,967.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00298735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00116112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01578525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00193322 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 117,270,469 coins and its circulating supply is 113,270,469 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars.

