Datamine (DAM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $1.06 million and $237,350.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00071256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00282655 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001639 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044259 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000428 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,746,488 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.