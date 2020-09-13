Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts forecast that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will report $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Davita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.89 billion. Davita reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Davita.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Davita by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Davita by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Davita by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Davita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Davita by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,868. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08. Davita has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $92.16.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.