DigitalNote (XDN) Price Down 15.6% This Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $14,078.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00845026 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003906 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,078,452,304 coins and its circulating supply is 4,863,487,762 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.