Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $10.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.