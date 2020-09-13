Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.