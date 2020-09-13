Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 4.1% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $79.64. 3,816,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,229. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

