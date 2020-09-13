Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

LEO stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

