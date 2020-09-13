Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post $88.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.50 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $108.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $357.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $378.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $332.09 million, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $379.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 218,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,916. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Dril-Quip by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

