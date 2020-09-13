DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will announce $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.32 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $12.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.44. 616,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,510. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,321,000 after acquiring an additional 177,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,361,000 after acquiring an additional 168,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,406 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.