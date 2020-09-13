DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Down 62.8% in August

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:KSM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.03. 29,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $12.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 627.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 64,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

