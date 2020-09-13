Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the August 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 154,646 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 123,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,598. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

