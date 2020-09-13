Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 195.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,528. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $41,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,702 shares of company stock worth $29,215,388. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

