Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,850 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 4.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,745,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 128,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,819,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230,676. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

