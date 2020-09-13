Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the August 15th total of 17,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.