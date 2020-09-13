Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Equinix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $747.79. 222,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,395. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $805.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $772.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.30.

In other news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,615 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,975. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

