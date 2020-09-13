Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$76.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$44.57 and a 12-month high of C$121.87.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 13.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQB. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 486 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total value of C$40,483.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at C$82,716.90. Also, Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total transaction of C$202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,252,989. Insiders sold 6,486 shares of company stock valued at $538,284 in the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

