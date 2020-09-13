Equitable Trust Co. Has $15.72 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after buying an additional 289,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.