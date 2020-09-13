Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $350,740,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $262,381,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 47,685,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,670,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $220.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

