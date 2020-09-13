Equitable Trust Co. Has $8.57 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.27. 7,101,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.