Equitable Trust Co. Sells 8,408 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $135.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,856. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

