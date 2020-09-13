Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.58

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Evans Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

