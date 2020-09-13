FBL Financial Group Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:FFG)

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

FBL Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FBL Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FBL Financial Group to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FFG stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $51,910.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sidoti downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.