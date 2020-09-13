Flash (FLASH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.09 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Flash has a market cap of $4.09 million and $22.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flash has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00298735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00116112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01578525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00193322 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

