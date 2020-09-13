FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 445.8% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBSD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 65.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

MBSD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

