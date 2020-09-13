freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of freenet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of FRTAF remained flat at $$17.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. freenet has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.50.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

