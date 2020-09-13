GeoDB Trading Up 33.3% This Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $496,209.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003969 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GeoDB has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.70 or 0.04834875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062178 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,443,271 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

