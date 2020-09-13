Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Down 57.7% in August

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 136,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,073. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.