GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GVDNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GVDNY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.29. 13,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,067. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

