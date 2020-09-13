Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB) to Issue $0.12 Semi-Annual Dividend

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS GOVB remained flat at $$9.00 on Friday. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gouverneur Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

