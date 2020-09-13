Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gray Television stock remained flat at $$12.10 during trading hours on Friday. 387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

