GreenMed (GRMD) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GreenMed alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046139 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.67 or 0.04786439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00037838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.