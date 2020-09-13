Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 6,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly stock traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. 7,893,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,156,053. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $2,853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,243,997.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $1,923,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,533,451.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,551,246 shares of company stock valued at $128,484,835 over the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

