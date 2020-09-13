Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 64.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,882. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.