Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 211.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,714,694. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Target stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.65. 2,335,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,238. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.54. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.