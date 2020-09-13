Grin Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, TradeOgre, Hotbit and BitForex. Grin has a total market capitalization of $19.48 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000988 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 52,242,660 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, LBank, BitForex, Coinall, Hotbit, TradeOgre and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

