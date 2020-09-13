GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund comprises 3.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNP traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 529,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

