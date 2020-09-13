GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,458 shares of company stock valued at $17,013,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $92.87. 914,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

