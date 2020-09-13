GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $148.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,103. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.75.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

