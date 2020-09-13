GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $675,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 275.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

NYSE:ITW traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.46. 789,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,104. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

