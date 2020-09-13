GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GMVHF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays cut shares of GVC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get GVC alerts:

OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. GVC has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $12.27.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.