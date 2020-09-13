Hess Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Hess has a payout ratio of -47.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Hess to earn ($1.76) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -56.8%.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE:HES traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $43.25. 2,227,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,021. Hess has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.