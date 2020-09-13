Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp sold 101,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $579,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highway stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Highway as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIHO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,320. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

