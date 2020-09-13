Himalaya Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 608,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,263,000. Facebook accounts for 13.0% of Himalaya Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,899,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,124,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $763.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,220. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

