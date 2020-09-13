Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Hub24’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$10.40 and its 200-day moving average is A$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
Hub24 Company Profile
