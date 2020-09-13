Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Hub24’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$10.40 and its 200-day moving average is A$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Get Hub24 alerts:

Hub24 Company Profile

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and offers HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration service for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants, and their clients.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Hub24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.