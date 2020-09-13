Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 0.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Illumina worth $184,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.56.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.93. 683,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,205. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total transaction of $662,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,860,929. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

